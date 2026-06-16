Sigep China: roadshow in Shanghai

Following the debut of Sigep USA in Las Vegas, the international network of Sigep World—organized by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG)—continues its global development journey with Sigep China, the roadshow scheduled for June 17 and 18 at the Pich School in Shanghai, dedicated to promoting Italian artisanal gelato in the Chinese market. Organized by IEG in partnership with ITA (Italian Trade Agency), Unione Italiana Food (UIF) Gelato Products Group, ACOMAG (National Association of Manufacturers of Machinery, Furnishings, and Equipment for Gelato), and Gelato World Cup, Sigep China is part of the Sigep brand's international strategy aimed at promoting Italian excellence in the gelato, pastry, coffee, bakery, and pizza sectors worldwide through events, networking, and training in markets with the highest growth potential. The event will be held concurrently with Discover Gelato, organized by UIF in partnership with ITA (Italian Trade Agency), further strengthening the promotion and awareness of Italian artisanal gelato abroad.

China is currently one of the most dynamic markets for the gelato industry. According to data compiled by the Italian Ice Cream Federation (UIF), by 2025 the Chinese gelato market will exceed 95 billion yuan – equivalent to over 12 billion euros – with the artisanal segment representing approximately 7% of the total and growing at an annual rate of 15% to 18%. Shanghai, Asia's experiential retail and international restaurant capital, represents one of the most strategic locations for the development of Italian artisanal gelato, amid an increasingly less seasonal consumption pattern: according to UIF data, over 70% of Chinese consumers report consuming gelato even during the winter season, confirming new development opportunities for the entire foodservice supply chain.

The roadshow will consist of two days dedicated to the media, HORECA professionals, and students. The opening day will be held on June 17th, with the participation of Italian and Chinese institutions, project partners, and the press, followed by demonstration sessions and activities for media and influencers. The afternoon will feature professional training for HORECA professionals, bakeries, cafes, restaurants, and investors interested in business opportunities in the sector in China. June 18th will be dedicated to Pich School students, with lectures and hands-on workshops on the history of Italian gelato, production techniques, machinery, and the differences between artisanal, soft, and industrial gelato. Speakers will include Fabio De Cillis for ITA – Italian Trade Agency, Ilaria Cicero for Italian Exhibition Group, Ludovico Santasilia , advisor for UIF, Achille Sassoli for Acomag, and Sergio Colalucci , president of the Gelato World Cup.

Sigep China was created to promote the cultural, professional, and industrial value of Italian artisanal gelato. The roadshow will highlight not only the quality of the final product, but also Italian excellence in technology, machinery, and professional ingredients for gelato making. The initiative also focuses on the ability of Italian artisanal gelato to combine tradition, innovation, and adaptation to local tastes. "Following the successful debut of Sigep USA, Sigep China represents a further step in the international development of the Sigep brand and its global network," explains Ilaria Cicero , Global Exhibition Director of the Food & Beverage Division at IEG. "With international roadshows and Sigep Meets the World activities, we continue to create opportunities for businesses, professionals, and strategic markets to meet, promoting the excellence of Italian artisanal gelato and the foodservice supply chain worldwide."