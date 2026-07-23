Macfrut 2027 through the roof

Macfrut, the international trade fair for the fruit and vegetable sector, is in full swing. Following a successful 2026 edition, which saw a 12% increase in visitors and a strong growth in international attendees from 80 countries, the Cesena Fiera team is already hard at work preparing for the 2027 edition, which promises to be a huge success. Three months after the event, the rebooking campaign, with pre-emption rights until July 31, has seen over 200 companies confirm their bookings for 10,000 square meters of exhibition space already occupied. This is a result never achieved in such a short time in previous editions, so much so that an additional exhibition pavilion has already been added. This figure confirms the event's success thanks to a unique format that offers business opportunities alongside knowledge-building themes.

"We are reaping the benefits of a great Macfrut 2026, so much so that many companies immediately asked to confirm, and in many cases expand, their exhibition space," begins President of Cesena Fiera Patrizio Neri . "At the last edition, the entire fruit and vegetable sector teamed up and recognized Macfrut as the only trade fair for the international fruit and vegetable supply chain in our country. Attending Macfrut is essential for doing business, for growing in foreign markets, where we reached a record number of 900 buyers, and at the same time for understanding the sector's direction through a program of world-class content featuring leading industry experts. Our goal is to occupy 30,000 square meters of exhibition space at the Rimini Expo Centre, a milestone that would mark the high point of the trade fair, especially in light of the agreement with Growtech in the pre-harvest area and the return of Fieravicola, a biennial event."

Alongside the commercial aspect, the trade fair's content-related activities continue, which included a meeting in recent weeks with the Macfrut Committee and the Technical-Scientific Committee chaired by Paolo De Castro . The partner region for the 2027 edition, scheduled for April 20-22 at the Rimini Expo Centre, has already been selected: Piedmont. With over 50,000 hectares of land, Piedmont is one of Italy's leading fruit and vegetable growing regions, characterized by a strong specialization in the production of fresh fruit, nuts, and berries.

"Macfrut stands out as an event that extends beyond the three days of the trade fair, but extends throughout the year," concludes Luigi Bianchi , Executive Manager of Macfrut. "It's an ongoing program of meetings, networking, support for exhibitors, participation in industry events, and presence in foreign markets. This is possible thanks to a team that works daily with expertise and passion to create concrete opportunities and support companies on their growth and internationalization journeys."