EFA News is Media Partner with Auténtica Premium Food

Auténtica, a strategic event that aims to promote interaction between the food industry and professionals from various external sectors, including health, science, technology, sports, philosophy, economics, architecture, and communication, will take place on September 14 and 15 in Seville. It will serve as a platform where gastronomy and the food industry will connect with other leading figures in our society to contribute to the development of the food sector.

The focus of Auténtica Premium Food is the showcasing of product innovations, with an emphasis on traceability, respect for the product’s origin, and environmental sustainability. The fair aims to overcome the logic of conventional commercial transactions, focusing primarily on conveying the product’s intrinsic value: its history, its ecological impact, and its health benefits for consumers.

The event provides companies with a platform for communication aimed at establishing and associating their brands with high-quality standards, while simultaneously encouraging a new social and economic awareness surrounding the agri-food supply chain.

The event is open to all suppliers in the food and beverage industry who want to establish and develop new relationships with large-scale distributors, the retail sector, specialty food stores, chefs, food importers, the Horeca sector, and the hospitality industry in general.

EFA News has been selected as the sole international Media Partner.