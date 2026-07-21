IEG Arabia: Getting Everything Ready for the Upcoming Events

Expo Fire s Safety and Expo Health s Wellness are scheduled, both at Dhahran Expo.

IEG Arabia, a subsidiary of IEG Middle East and organizer of Dubai Active and Dubai Muscle Show, has been officially appointed to organize and implement the Fire & Safety Expo and the Health & Wellness Expo, which will be held from November 6 to 8, 2026 at the Dhahran Expo, Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, as part of the 16th World Fire & Rescue Games 2026 (scheduled from November 5 to 13, 2026, this edition of the Games promises to be the largest in its history, with over 7,000 athletes, 200,000 spectators and participants from 70 countries competing in 56 sports).

As the organizer of the Middle East’s largest health, fitness and wellness events, IEG Arabia will leverage its extensive industry experience and international exhibitor network to create two world-class trade shows dedicated to firefighter health, wellness, safety and performance.

For three days at the Dhahran Expo, the World Firefighters Games Expo will bring together leading global and regional organizations in the fields of Health, Wellness and Fitness, Firefighter Functional Fitness Programs, Occupational Health and Safety, Performance and Recovery Solutions, Healthcare Technology and Innovation, Nutrition and Wellness, and Firefighter-Specific Training and Safety Initiatives. The two Expos will serve as a central hub for the international firefighting community, offering a unique platform for networking, business development, new product discovery, and industry collaboration, while promoting best practices in firefighter health and wellness. This appointment represents a significant milestone for IEG Arabia and strengthens Italian Exhibition Group's growing presence in the rapidly expanding events sector in the Middle East.

“IEG Arabia’s partnership with the 2020 World Firefighters Games reflects our ambition to expand internationally and consolidate our presence in strategic growth markets. The Middle East is a key priority for us, and trade shows also have an important role to play in supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by creating platforms for investment, knowledge exchange, and industry development,” said Corrado Peraboni , CEO of Italian Exhibition Group SpA.

Francesco Santa , Managing Director of IEG Middle East, explained: "We are honored to have been chosen to organize the Firefighter Health & Wellness Expo at the 2020 World Firefighters Games. This is one of the most important global events for the firefighter community and a platform that aligns with our experience organizing large-scale health, fitness, and wellness events. We will bring together world-leading brands, organizations, and innovators to support the health, performance, and well-being of firefighters, while creating a dynamic environment that fosters collaboration, innovation, and industry connections."

The Expo is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors, industry professionals, athletes, and delegates throughout the Games, showcasing the latest products, services, and innovations designed to improve the fitness, endurance, safety, and overall quality of life of firefighters.

With preparations already underway, IEG Arabia will collaborate closely with the 2026 World Fire Games to deliver a world-class exhibition experience that reflects the scale, prestige and international importance of the event.