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Piovan, shopping in Denmark for food automation
Acquired Aasted, a leader in chocolate, bakery and confectionery equipment
PiovanGroup has signed an agreement to acquire Aasted, a global leader in the supply of innovative solutions and advanced equipment for the chocolate, bakery, and confectionery industries. The transaction, the financial value of which has not been disclosed, is subject to closing and the relevant regulatory approvals. It represents a significant step in the Group's strategy to strengthen its food processing...
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EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency