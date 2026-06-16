It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Piovan, shopping in Denmark for food automation

Acquired Aasted, a leader in chocolate, bakery and confectionery equipment

PiovanGroup has signed an agreement to acquire Aasted, a global leader in the supply of innovative solutions and advanced equipment for the chocolate, bakery, and confectionery industries. The transaction, the financial value of which has not been disclosed, is subject to closing and the relevant regulatory approvals. It represents a significant step in the Group's strategy to strengthen its food processing...

Fc - 61002

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar