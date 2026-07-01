Ferrero. Farming Values in the Sustainability Report

Ferrero is celebrating its 80th anniversary as well as the publication of its Sustainability Report, which — for the 17th consecutive year — helps mark a significant milestone for the company founded by Pietro Ferrero and built into a leading enterprise by his son Michele. The report for the 2024/25 fiscal year highlights how sustainability initiatives are well integrated throughout the company and aim to support sustainable end-to-end food systems: from the farms and communities where ingredients are sourced, to production facilities, products, and people.

The document also highlights the evolution of the Ferrero Farming Values framework as a central driver of the Group’s approach to ingredient sourcing and supply chain resilience.

Giovanni Ferrero, Chairman of the Ferrero Group, explains that “Ferrero’s long-term success remains closely linked to the well-being of people and the ecosystems on which our supply chain depends. Consumers are increasingly drawn to brands they can trust—brands built on quality, responsible sourcing practices, meticulous production, and a genuine commitment to people and the planet. Guided by our purpose and our long-term vision,” Ferrero concluded, “we will continue to support initiatives related to the protection of natural resources, the support of our people, communities, and partners, and the creation of products that will win over consumers for generations to come.”

Rooted in Ferrero’s historic “sacco conosciuto” philosophy — “knowing what’s inside the bag” — Ferrero Farming Values is based on five key elements: supplier due diligence, supply chain traceability and visibility, certifications and standards, agricultural practices and communities, and industry transformation, where collaboration with stakeholders is essential to addressing systemic challenges.

These elements provide a coherent yet flexible framework for addressing the specific risks and opportunities within the supply chain for key ingredients such as cocoa, palm oil, hazelnuts, coffee, and dairy products.

“Ferrero Farming Values translates our approach to sustainability into concrete actions throughout the supply chain for our key raw materials,” said Lapo Civiletti, Chief Executive Officer of the Ferrero Group. “It provides a structured framework to strengthen supplier accountability, improve traceability and certifications, support farmers, and promote collaboration across the entire sector—while allowing us to adapt to the specific characteristics of each raw material supply chain.”