FPT engines for the agro-industry of North Africa

Iveco Group company with Bimotor and Avoni for a $3.5 billion project

FPT, an Iveco company, and its distributors Bimotor and Avoni Industrial have joined forces with Green Power Systems to power one of the largest agro-industrial projects in North Africa, set to revolutionise milk powder production in Algeria.

The $3.5 billion project, co-financed by the Algerian National Investment Fund and Qatari dairy producer Baladna QPSC, involves the construction of one of the largest integrated farms and milk powder production facilities in the world, spanning 117,000 hectares of agricultural land and designed to house 270,000 dairy cows.

Located in the Algerian province of Adrar, the agro-industrial plant is expected to start production at the end of 2027. Once fully operational, it is expected to produce up to 100,000 tons of milk powder per year, meeting approximately 50% of Algeria's needs.

Located in a Saharan region with temperatures often exceeding 40°C for more than 130 days a year, the farmland intended to feed dairy cows is at the heart of a huge continuous irrigation project, in which the generators supplied by Green Power Systems and powered by FPT engines play a crucial role. In total, Green Power Systems has delivered 50 GP330 S/IA generators powered by FPT CURSOR 13 engines, which deliver up to 330 kVA and are the ideal choice for the continuous (24-hour) operation of irrigation systems in extreme conditions.

Green Power Systems powered by FPT, in fact, support center pivot irrigation systems, a method of crop irrigation in which the equipment rotates around a central pivot and the crops are irrigated via sprinklers, thus creating a circular irrigated area centered on the pivot.

Less labor-intensive and more water-efficient, this irrigation method is particularly effective on large tracts of arid land and can quickly transform them into productive agricultural areas.

"Green Power Systems' participation in this project," explains Export Area Manager Flavio Faggiolini , "further confirms its role as a reliable international partner in providing power generation solutions for large-scale agro-industrial and infrastructure applications. In projects of this scale, power continuity is essential to ensure the proper functioning of the entire infrastructure. The collaboration with FPT Industrial helped provide a solution that met the reliability requirements of the operating environment."

Vittorio Bertalli, Head of Sales EMEA at FPT, added: "Being part of such a large-scale project, destined to improve food security in Algeria and create around 5,000 local jobs, is both a great honor and a great responsibility. But we are certain that our CURSOR 13 engines, together with the high-tech products of Green Power Systems, will once again live up to the most demanding expectations."