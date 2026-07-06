Pietro Coricelli: new factory inaugurated in Spoleto

Pietro Coricelli's new production facility was inaugurated on Friday, July 3rd. This strategic investment marks a new phase of growth for the historic Umbrian olive oil company and confirms its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and development in the extra virgin olive oil sector. The event brought together institutions, agricultural representatives, and business leaders for a moment of discussion dedicated to the future of the Italian agri-food supply chain.

Guests were welcomed by Chiara Coricelli , President and CEO of Pietro Coricelli. The inauguration was attended by Senator Patrizio Giacomo La Pietra , Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Forestry; Luigi Scordamaglia , CEO of Filiera Italia; and Salvatore Caiata , Member of Parliament and President of the Italian Delegation to the Central European Initiative Parliamentary Assembly. Representatives of regional and municipal institutions also attended the event, confirming the local community's commitment to the company's growth.

The morning began with a tour of the renovated facility, during which guests were given a firsthand look at the production processes, the technological solutions adopted, and the measures implemented by the company to increase production capacity, logistics, and energy efficiency, while also strengthening quality control. The project involved a total investment of over €13 million across a 100,000 square meter operating area, confirming the company's commitment to continuing to invest in the local area and the competitiveness of Made in Italy products. The projects implemented included new storage facilities for 4,200 tons of extra virgin olive oil, an expansion of the finished product warehouse, a new bottling line, laboratory modernization, and three photovoltaic systems, with a total capacity of approximately 640 kWp.

"The inauguration of the new plant represents an important milestone in Pietro Coricelli's growth and demonstrates our commitment to continuing to invest in Italy, strengthening production capacity, innovation, and quality," says Chiara Coricelli , President and CEO of Pietro Coricelli. "We chose to make this significant investment because we believe in the future of olive oil and in the potential to revitalize the sector on the markets, responding increasingly effectively to consumer needs and the challenges of competitiveness. To do this, it is essential to build strong synergies along the entire supply chain, bringing together the agricultural world, industry, and institutions. The presence of Undersecretary La Pietra , Deputy Caiata , and CEO Scordamaglia confirms our focus on a strategic sector for Made in Italy and reinforces our belief that only through concrete collaboration between business, politics, and the agricultural system can we generate value for the region and the country."

Senator Patrizio Giacomo La Pietra , Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, emphasized the strategic importance of the olive oil sector for Made in Italy agri-food products and the importance of supporting innovation and generational change. He said: "The olive oil sector is strategically important for Made in Italy agri-food products, and our extra virgin olive oil in particular represents a true example of Italian excellence. This is a sector in which we, as Masaf and the Meloni government, firmly believe, as demonstrated by the €300 million allocated to the sector under Coltivaitalia, which we use to modernize our businesses and encourage young people and women to enter the workforce. Innovating while keeping a clear understanding of where we come from and how we've worked over time is key to addressing the future of the olive oil sector, and the Coricelli company is a concrete example of this."