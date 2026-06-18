Koelnmesse brings Anuga in South Africa for the first time

Koelnmesse is continuing its international growth strategy and is bringing Anuga Select South Africa to the African continent for the first time. The inaugural edition of Anuga Select South Africa will take place in Cape Town from 22 to 24 June 2027: hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), the event evolves from the established Africa Food Show (formerly Africa Big 7) and will be organised jointly with dmg events. Through this partnership, Koelnmesse expands its global Anuga network with a strategically important platform on the African continent – a region of growing significance for the global food and beverage industry.

Gerald Böse, CEO of Koelnmesse, explained: “Anyone looking at Africa’s food industry today sees far more than growing consumer markets. Across many countries, strong businesses, innovative brands and new trading networks are emerging. International trade fair platforms create visibility and open doors to a global range of customers and partners, particularly for SMEs. With Anuga Select South Africa, we are bringing one of our most trusted brands into this dynamic environment and, together with dmg events, creating a platform that connects African and international market players.”

According to the African Development Bank (AfDB), Africa’s food and agriculture market could reach a value of around US$1 trillion by 2030. Key growth drivers include increasing urbanisation, a young and expanding population, and rising consumer demand. Against this backdrop, Anuga Select South Africa will bring together international suppliers, regional manufacturers, distributors, buyers and decision-makers from foodservice, hospitality and retail. Over three days, the event will provide a platform for business development, networking and knowledge exchange across the entire food and beverage value chain.

For local SMEs, producers and innovators, the event will offer a showcase to an international trade audience on their doorstep and a gateway to global markets. Anuga Select South Africa will be co-located with Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa in Cape Town: the combination of both events will broaden the platform’s reach and bring together stakeholders from the food, hospitality, hotel and catering sectors in a single location.

The launch follows this year’s record-breaking Africa Food Show, which saw more than 14,000 visitors and welcomed exhibitors from 36 countries, including 11 national Pavilions representing countries such as China, Germany, Brazil, Poland and Indonesia. The event’s continued growth and increasing international participation highlighted the demand for a larger platform capable of connecting global suppliers with Africa’s rapidly expanding food and beverage market.

As Koelnmesse’s newest event location, South Africa offers ideal conditions: as one of the largest and most diversified economies on the African continent, the country is a major trade and logistics hub with strong economic links across the region and beyond. At the same time, Cape Town is regarded as one of Africa’s leading centres for gastronomy, food innovation and hospitality. The country’s cultural diversity is also reflected in its cuisine, which combines African, European and Asian influences. This creates an environment for Anuga Select South Africa that brings together economic relevance, culinary diversity and international connectivity.