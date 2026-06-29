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CVC Capital Partners Acquires Irca from Advent
The acquiring company intends to support the company's internationalization and innovation
CVC Capital Partners IX has signed an agreement to acquire Irca, a global B2B manufacturer of ingredients for the food industry, food service, and artisanal channels, from Advent. Irca, headquartered in Gallarate (VA), produces high-value ingredients and semi-finished products for the pastry, bakery, chocolate, and gelato markets. The company operates a global manufacturing and distribution platform...
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EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency