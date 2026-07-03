Lago (Bouvard): revenue to rise to €115 million by 2025

Lago, a confectionery company producing wafers, biscuits, and snacks, closed 2025 with a turnover of €115 million, up 5% compared to 2024, confirming the solidity of its positioning and the popularity of its main product lines, both domestically and internationally.

Throughout 2025, Lago continued its industrial investment plan, amounting to €3 million in 2025 and rising to €10 million in 2026, for the expansion of the plant with the construction of a new area that will house a dedicated wafer line and the construction of new silos for the creams intended for the Be-Goodie Sugar Free range. These strategic investments, which will be operational by the end of this year, will increase production capacity, improve efficiency, and support product innovation in the coming years.

The Padua-based company, which has always been focused on exports and is now part of the multinational Bouvard Biscuits, a leading European group in the production of biscuits and baked goods, continues its internationalization journey. In 2025, exports accounted for 55% of total revenue, up from 53% in 2024. This result reflects Lago's strengthening presence in key foreign markets—over 100 worldwide—and the growing geographical diversification of its business.

In particular, positive developments in international sales have been recorded in the United States, where there is a sales office, in China, where ladyfingers are particularly in demand, in the United Kingdom, and in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, areas considered strategic for the company's future development plans.

"Investments in the new wafer line and in the production infrastructure dedicated to the Be-Goodie Sugar Free range strengthen our ability to innovate and respond to evolving consumer needs," says Pasquale Zumbo , CEO of Bouvard Italia and Lago Group. "There have been challenges, especially related to rising raw material prices, especially chocolate, fats, and eggs. Finally, the Strait of Hormuz crisis, with blocked containers and a doubling of maritime freight costs, has severely challenged our historic and consolidated trade with the Gulf countries. But we look to the future with confidence: we forecast double-digit growth of over 10% for 2026, driven primarily by international expansion, the consolidation of our functional Be-Goodie brand, and the introduction of new innovations in the wafer category."