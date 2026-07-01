Orsero Group, a European leader in the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables, and Trucco Group, a leading distributor of fresh fruit and vegetables in the United States, announce a strategic partnership that will enable the two companies to grow in key markets and generate significant operational efficiencies. Orsero and Trucco have formalized a joint venture, with Orsero entering into Trucco 's capital, combining complementary expertise and a shared vision of long-term development for the North American fresh produce market. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Nick Pacia , owner and CEO of Trucco, will retain majority ownership and operational leadership of the company, ensuring full continuity in the commercial relationships, corporate culture, and expertise that have made Trucco a leader in the US fresh produce industry. The agreement reflects the parties' shared ambition to progressively strengthen their commitment to the partnership.

With locations in the Bronx, New York, and Vineland, New Jersey, the Trucco Group markets and distributes a wide range of fruit and vegetables, including kiwis, blueberries, citrus fruits, cherries, garlic, chestnuts, and dried fruit. Orsero, a specialized distributor with extensive experience in high-value products, offers a complementary range that will enrich Trucco 's current portfolio. The two companies will leverage these synergies to strengthen their respective capabilities and create new opportunities for their customers.

" Makeup - explains the owner and CEO Nick Pacia - has built its success by putting customers and employees first and making smart decisions that foster long-term, sustainable growth. Orsero is the ideal partner to help us build on this foundation. Together, Trucco and Orsero will strengthen our shared commitment to providing the highest-quality fresh produce through seamlessly integrated supply and distribution networks."

"It was important to me - Pacia added - that this partnership preserve what has driven Trucco 's success over generations: the leadership, relationships, and commitment to excellence that our partners and employees have come to know and trust. I look forward to advancing our shared goals of expanding Trucco 's operations in the United States and Canada and broadening the range of products we can offer customers".

A central element of the agreement is management continuity. Nick Pacia will retain his leadership roles, while Raffaella Orsero, Vice President and CEO of Orsero, and Matteo Colombini, CEO of Orsero, will join the Trucco board of directors, along with Sasha LoPresti, Vice President of Trucco, and Nicholas Pacia, Chief Operating Officer of Trucco.

"This is a historic moment for Orsero - declare Raffaella Orsero and Matteo Colombini - For the first time, we are entering the United States, the world's largest and most dynamic consumer market for fresh fruit and vegetables. Orsero 's investment in Trucco represents a transformative step for the Group, as it offers the opportunity to establish itself in a new geographic area, which will play a key role in our future growth path. The United States is, in fact, a growing market, rich in opportunities and commercial synergies, and characterized by a growing demand for fresh produce.

TRUCCO

Trucco Inc. is a leading U.S. importer and distributor of fresh produce, dried fruit, and nuts. The family-owned company traces its roots back to 1937, at the Washington Street Produce Market in Manhattan. Trucco is recognized for the speed, reliability, and safety of its deliveries to large-scale retail, retail, and food service customers throughout the United States.

Initially known as the market leader in fresh Italian chestnuts, Trucco has expanded its portfolio to include premium products such as kiwifruit, blueberries, citrus fruits, cherries, garlic, chestnuts, and dried fruit. Thanks to a global network of top-quality partner growers, Trucco ensures consistent year-round availability of nutritious products marketed under the trusted KiwiStar, TruStar, and Fresco brands. Trucco is also a leading distributor of Zespri kiwifruit in the United States.

Operating from state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled facilities in New Jersey and New York, including its integrated fulfillment center in Vineland, Trucco combines advanced logistics, rigorous food safety standards, and expertise gained over generations to bring the best of the world's fresh produce to American tables.

ORSERO

Orsero SpA is the holding company of the Italian and international group of the same name, a leader in the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables in Mediterranean Europe. The Orsero Group was founded over 50 years ago by the Orsero family, who had been active in the fruit and vegetable sector since the 1940s in partnership with other entrepreneurs. Over the decades, the Orsero Group has expanded its operations both geographically, to its current geographic presence in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Colombia, and in terms of product and sector, following a vertical integration model. Indeed, the Orsero Group's business model includes, in addition to the distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables, the import of bananas and pineapples using its own vessels. In 2012, the Group launched the "F.lli Orsero" banana and pineapple brand, which expresses the tradition and passion of a large Italian family-owned company for premium fruit and vegetables. Orsero's ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange.