Pelican Aqua Lists in Oslo

Yesterday, Euronext welcomed Pelican Aqua Holding, a recently established Cyprus-based marine aquaculture services company focused on the live fish transport segment, to Euronext Growth' Oslo. This marks the 42nd listing on Euronext since the beginning of the year and the 13th new listing on Euronext Oslo Børs in 2026. Euronext Growth is specifically designed for high-growth small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking capital through a more flexible and streamlined listing process than traditional regulated markets.

The company has signed contracts for four 5,000 m³ live fish transport vessels, scheduled for delivery in 2029, and holds options for up to six additional vessels. Pelican Aqua, based in Cyprus, aims to build a modern platform serving the aquaculture industry, with a strong focus on fish welfare, biosecurity, operational efficiency, and environmental performance.

The company went public with the admission to trading of 42,120,000 shares. Prior to the listing, Pelican Aqua completed a private placement, raising approximately NOK 550 million (US$60 million) to finance the first installments of four new construction contracts. The private placement attracted the support of a broad group of industrial and financial investors.

At the opening of trading, the share price was NOK 15 per share, giving the company a market capitalization of NOK 632.1 million on its first day of trading. The goal of the tender is to raise funds to finance the initial installments of an ambitious fleet plan that includes the construction of four modern 5,000-cubic-meter "well-boat " vessels, commissioned from the Chinese shipyard CIMC Raffles, for delivery in 2029. Options for six additional vessels are also included, outlining a cutting-edge industrial platform with a strong focus on fish welfare, biosecurity, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

"We are thrilled to list Pelican Aqua Holding PLC on Euronext Growth Oslo and the public markets - said Gunnar Winther Eliassen, President and Interim CEO of Pelican Aqua Holding - Pelican's unique investment proposition, combined with the support of a strong shareholder base, places the company in an ideal position to build a leading oil and gas carrier and pursue profitable growth opportunities".