Grupo Consorcio to exceed €126 million in revenue by 2025

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Grupo Consorcio, a leading Spanish company in the premium canned and semi-canned fish sector, closed 2025, the year it celebrated its 75th anniversary, consolidating its growth and achieving gross revenues exceeding €126 million. The company also strengthened its commercial development in its two key strategic markets, Spain and Italy, where it recorded growth of 4% and 6%, respectively, confirming t...