Trade Fairs: Africa Hub Project Takes Shape

Italian trade fairs are accelerating their efforts in digital, innovation, and opening up to foreign markets. This is highlighted by the Aefi-Prometeia survey, conducted on a representative sample of 35 trade fair districts and associated organizers, which captures the strategies and investments driving the sector's evolution.

According to the survey, by 2025, nearly two-thirds of operators have allocated resources to at least two areas of intervention, while approximately one-third have focused investments on a single priority. Leading the charge is digitalization, cited by 63% of AEFI members, a significant increase compared to 15% the previous year. This is followed by the development of new trade fair products (49%), investments to strengthen the internationalization of events, and foreign promotion and incoming tourism, both cited by 46% of operators. 43% of the sample has invested in environmental sustainability, while 20% have implemented measures to improve event accessibility.

The use of incentive measures remains limited. In the survey, only 54% of operators explicitly referred to the use (or lack thereof) of investment support instruments. Of these, 26% stated they had not benefited from any grants, a similar percentage had used one or two measures, while the use of more than two incentive instruments was limited to 3%. The most widely used incentives are those aimed at internationalization: 50% of trade fair operators cited ICE grants for promotional activities and incoming programs, and 50% cited regional grants to strengthen the international presence of events and attract foreign buyers.

"Trade fairs are investing increasingly in innovation, services, and international markets. This transformation is necessary to strengthen the competitiveness of Italian events and support companies on their growth paths abroad. In this context, Africa represents one of the areas with the greatest potential for the development of our system," says Maurizio Danese , President of AEFI.

It is precisely on the internationalization front that "Aefi for Africa" is taking shape, the program born within the Internationalization Commission of the Italian Exhibitions and Fairs Association, chaired by Pietro Piccinetti , and approved by the group's assembly in January 2025. Open to all operators in the trade fair system, the project is part of the objectives of the "Mattei Plan for Africa", in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in collaboration with the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy.

The first project presented by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) proposes the creation of a stable platform for its presence on the African continent through institutional and operational partnerships with local entities. To date, scouting conducted in the main sub-Saharan countries suggests Kenya as the most promising destination for the first structured trade fair partnership between Italy and Africa. With over 54 million inhabitants, a GDP exceeding $110 billion, and projected annual growth of around 5%, the country represents one of the main economic drivers of East Africa; an area with over 300 million inhabitants and some of the highest growth rates on the continent. The capital, Nairobi, chosen as a possible project location, is also one of the region's main logistics and financial hubs.

According to the project proposal, once the structuring phase is completed and the governance structure is defined, the platform will be made available to Italian trade fair organizers and operators interested in developing events, trade fairs, and business activities in the area, becoming a shared tool for expanding Made in Italy into African markets.