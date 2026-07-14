HIP Italia: selection process now open for Horeca New Business Models Awards

The Ho.Re.Ca. segment is undergoing a transformation driven by innovation, sustainability, and new business models—a transformation in which corporate strategies, technological solutions, and customer-experience-oriented approaches have become key factors that cannot be overlooked.

To acknowledge and reward companies, professionals, and players in the Ho.Re.Ca. segment who, through innovative projects and initiatives, are contributing to the evolution of the hotel, restaurant, and foodservice industries, as well as hospitality experiences — both in Italy and internationally — during the HIP event – Horeca Professional Expo (October 19 - 21, 2026) at BolognaFiere, the Horeca New Business Models Awards will also be held.

The Call for Awards has officially opened and interested parties may submit their applications for six categories (Technology Innovation; Product Innovation; Design & Experience; People, Product, Planet; Business Development; New Business Models) within September 1, 2026.

Winners will not only gain visibility at the event but will also have the opportunity to present their projects in front of industry professionals, investors, and market operators. The finalists will be announced starting September 2, 2026, while the awards ceremony is scheduled for October 20, 2026.