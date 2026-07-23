Peranel puts an end to the Nestlé Waters soap opera

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After a long wait, the sale of Nestlé Waters, the multinational's mineral water holdings, with prestigious brands such as the Italian San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, has been finalized. Today, Nestlé, together with the Platinum Equity fund, announces a plan to create Peranel, a 50/50 joint venture dedicated to Nestlé's premium water and beverage business, "designed to create a specialized and focused pl...