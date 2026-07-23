Findus: Frozen Foods for 360-Degree Sustainability

In a context where reducing food waste is increasingly crucial to the sustainability of food systems and the cost of living continues to rise, better use of frozen foods can save European families up to €624 a year simply by reducing waste and avoiding unnecessary purchases. This is according to the second edition of Frozen in Focus, the annual report presented by Findus, part of the Nomad Foods Group, a leader in the frozen food sector in Europe, which surveyed 10,750 adults in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, and Croatia.

According to the study, one in two European families throws away uneaten fresh vegetables every month, while fewer than three in ten do the same with frozen vegetables. This figure highlights the role that more efficient food management can play in reducing household waste and curbing household spending.

In this regard, EFA News interviewed Alessandro Solazzi , Cluster Marketing Director Southern Europe Findus.

Frozen foods: a sustainable and healthy choice?

Frozen food is an important ally in everyday life: a practical solution that allows us to always have quality ingredients on hand, helping us more easily create balanced and nutritious meals, even when time to cook is limited. Consider, for example, frozen vegetables: they allow us to always have a ready-made vegetable base, making daily consumption easier even in our increasingly hectic lives. At Findus, we select our vegetables from the best harvests, at the perfect ripeness, which preserves their flavor and keeps their nutritional properties intact. Beyond nutritional benefits, frozen food also offers a concrete contribution to sustainability: its long shelf life and flexible portioning reduce household food waste, allowing us to use only the amount we need, when we need it.

The “Frozen in Focus” report involved six European countries: how does Italy rank?

The second edition of our "Frozen in Focus" report, a survey conducted in six European countries, confirms that food waste is increasingly central to consumer habits and awareness. International comparisons reveal greater awareness among Italians regarding the issue: compared to the European average, our country demonstrates a higher level of awareness in managing food and reducing household waste. This positive attitude applies to both fresh and frozen products: 39% of Italian adults say they throw away uneaten fresh vegetables at least once a month, lower than the European average of 46%. Similarly, regarding frozen vegetables, 53% of Italians say they never waste them, compared to the European average of 42%.

Which frozen products do consumers buy most often when it comes to sustainability or cost savings?

In recent years, we've seen growing consumer interest in products that combine quality, convenience, and affordability, especially as consumers become more aware of grocery shopping and waste reduction. Within the frozen food sector, vegetables are undoubtedly one of the categories most closely associated with these values: they allow consumers to always have a ready-made vegetable base, useable in the right quantities and offering great versatility in the kitchen. Fish and chicken also meet increasingly widespread needs, allowing for simple meal planning, balanced protein intake, and a varied diet. Overall, the frozen food market continues to demonstrate strong dynamism, driven by three main growth drivers: product quality, now fully recognized, a high nutritional profile, and a strong service value—all elements increasingly sought after by consumers.

What is Findus's overall strategy for fighting food waste?

The fight against food waste is a priority for Findus and the entire Nomad Foods Group, and is part of a broader commitment to environmental responsibility throughout the supply chain. At the Group level, Nomad Foods has joined the international 10x20x30 initiative, which brings together major food retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers with the goal of reducing edible food waste by 50% by 2030, compared to 2015 levels. We contribute to this goal by optimizing production processes to prevent waste, recycling surplus food for animal feed, and donating safe products that do not meet aesthetic or commercial standards to local charities and organizations.