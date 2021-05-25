Orsero Group strengthens its commitment to sustainability

The Orsero Group, one of the most important European groups active in the fruit and vegetable sector, achieves another important step on the path to its growth in terms of environmental sustainability, social responsibility and governance. The Group has decided on the preparation of an ESG strategic plan for the period 2022-2025 and the creation of the related corporate department, reporting directly to the Managing Directors, will be made up of two resources with academic and professional experience in sustainability issues and will be responsible for developing and implementing projects dedicated to the Group's sustainable growth and for drafting the NFS (Sustainability Report).

Raffaella Orsero, Vice President and CEO of Orsero, commented: "We have been preparing the Sustainability Report for two years, which reports on all the initiatives taken by the companies of our Group in the field of sustainability. This year we decided to take a further step forward because we believe that sustainability is a strategic and distinctive theme for our company. With the creation of the new corporate function dedicated to ESG issues, we want to work on the preparation of a multi-year strategic plan that brings value to the Group and that defines challenging and precise objectives, shared by all the people who work in Orsero, to be achieved together".

Orsero has also signed an agreement with Mesa Srl, a company active in the world of technological innovation born within the Legino University Campus of the University of Genoa, for the implementation of IMPACT software. The platform, certified according to the GRI international standard, will allow to streamline the processes for the realization of the Sustainability Report thanks to the digital implementation of strategies and sustainability plans, the constant monitoring of the objectives achieved and the reporting of results.