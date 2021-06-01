International Olive Council: first contacts with Pakistan

The International Olive Council (Coi) has contacted Pakistan in recent days to inquire about its development plans for the national olive sector, agreeing to hold a virtual meeting on the issue. On May 27, a videoconference was held between the high commercial official of the Pakistani Embassy, officials of various Pakistani ministries responsible for the olive sector and the director general of the Agri-food Division at the Country's Commercial Development Authority, Abdul Karim. Memon. The IOC executive secretariat was represented by its executive director, Abdellatif Ghedira, and several Council officials.

After the introductory speeches by the two senior officials, Pakistan presented an overview of the country's olive sector, its development and prospects. He spoke of the national government's commitment to increase olive production, modernize facilities and improve product quality.

The representatives of the IOC for their part illustrated the mission of the Council and its activities, outlining what it could offer if Pakistan became a member, in terms of skills and technical assistance to contribute to the success of the government's development plan. At the end of the discussion, Muhammad Azeem Khan, president of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, also expressed his satisfaction with the dialogue initiated between the parties and his desire to see his country join the olive oil organization.

The videoconference ended with the mutual commitment to continue the talks started, through the economic and commercial section of the Pakistani embassy in Madrid.