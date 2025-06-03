Coricelli: record turnover (415 million euros) in 2024

Chiara Coricelli (AD): "We are on the right path to continue our ambitious sustainable development project".

For Coricelli, value creation begins with sustainability, which has become a fundamental asset of its corporate vision. With its sustainable business model, Coricelli has established itself in the olive oil sector as a virtuous example of transparency, solidity and growth, achieving an extraordinary result in 2024: record turnover of 415 million euros, with a 25% increase compared to the previous year. Sales volumes are also growing, with over 62 million liters sold (+3.7 compared to the previous year).

The reporting of financial performance together with information in the Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) area are described, for the third year, in the Integrated Report 2024 which also includes the Financial Statements. This edition was also drafted on a voluntary basis, not reaching the dimensional criteria for mandatory reporting, in compliance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) to offer a complete, measurable and transparent view of the company's operations.

The oil company founded in Spoleto (PG) in 1939, present on the national and international market with the brands Pietro Coricelli and Olio Cirio (acquired in 2009) has been led since 2018 by Chiara Coricelli , president and administrator of the family business. Under her guidance, the company has recorded constantly growing results year after year, focusing on innovation and sustainability, without losing sight of the legacy that has been handed down for three generations.

Contributing to the significant milestone achieved in 2024 is the result obtained on the Italian market where, despite the EVO oil sector showing slightly lower volumes compared to the previous year, Pietro Coricelli grew by 22%, thus reaching a market share of 13.4% on the IT Hyper and Super channel and leadership in the 100% Italian segment.

A further strategic asset of Coricelli's development is export, which accounts for 36% of sales. The main markets are the United States, Mexico, Japan, Belgium where Coricelli oil is appreciated for its premium quality; the focus is on strengthening Canada, the United Kingdom, Russia, Brazil.

“In recent years, our planning has been focused on the valorization of 100% Italian extra virgin olive oil. We have invested in innovation and sustainability to revive the Italian olive oil supply chains. Our vision and our actions have also found a home this year in the Integrated Report, which has become a very powerful tool for measuring our impact, analyzing our work, and transparently transferring our business model to the outside world. A document that encapsulates the value of our identity. The important efforts made also reward us in numbers and confirm that we are on the right path to continue our ambitious sustainable development project”, comments Chiara Coricelli , president and CEO of Pietro Coricelli Spa.

Attached to this EFA News is the full text of the integrated report Pietro Coricelli Spa 2024.