Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena: consolidated partnership with Fondazione Arena Verona

The fruitful collaboration as Official supplier of the Arena di Verona Opera Festival by the Consortium for the Protection of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena continues, under the banner of a passion for opera and Italian food and wine art.

On this occasion, the president of the Consortium of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Enrico Corsini will meet the superintendent of the Fondazione Arena di Verona Cecilia Gasdia in the setting of the Palazzo Comunale of Modena and its splendid vinegar factory, guests of the mayor Massimo Mezzetti , together with the producers of the black gold and the volunteers of the Consorteria of Spilamberto. For the occasion, on Saturday 22 March, some singers will perform in an exclusive Concert in the Hall of Representation of the Municipality.

The vinegar factories of the producers of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO are in fact the ideal destination for opera lovers: the producers associated with the Consortium are true artists who reinterpret the generous flavours of cooked must in every season, orchestrating the maturation of Modena's black gold in series of barrels with the wisdom of time.

Being the Official supplier of the Arena di Verona Opera Festival is an opportunity for the Consorzio Tutela Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale di Modena to share with a prestigious and internationally recognized product - such as Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale di Modena PDO - the identity values and the ability to create a system to increase the opportunities for promoting mutual excellence, especially from a tourism point of view; it is in the sign of a fruitful collaboration that Saturday morning will see a round table on the theme of convergences and potential between cultural and food and wine tourism, followed by the performance of some of the most famous arias of the opera, a concert offered by Fondazione Arena di Verona.

The partnership with Fondazione Arena di Verona began in 2024 and saw the presence of Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale di Modena PDO in the stages of the international tour, gala evenings in Madrid, Paris, Berlin, Washington, Los Angeles, Toronto, as well as the presence in the experience area of the Stone Lounge and in the exclusive Star Roof.

This partnership will also be strengthened for 2025, with further moments of international promotion of the tourist circuit of the Modena vinegar factories, up to the direct presence inside the Verona Arena Opera Festival, to inform the over 400,000 spectators who take part in the Arena Festival every summer of the possibility of visiting the vinegar factories of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO on the route that, through the Brenner motorway, connects Verona with the main Italian destinations, passing through the Modena area.