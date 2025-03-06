Aging of vinegars: first international conference in Modena

Appointment at the Chamber of Commerce on Saturday 8 March.

The first International Conference on the aging of vinegars will be held on Saturday 8 March at the Modena Chamber of Commerce, organized by the Consortium for the Protection of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena with the aim of answering the question of how the production process of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar in the territories of the ancient Duchy of Este differs from that of vinegars in other countries of the world, where the tradition of vinegar has played a fundamental role in the evolution of the country itself, such as Spain or China.

The meeting, chaired by the president of the Consortium for the Protection of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Enrico Corsini, will see the participation of the institutions and the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Modena Giuseppe Molinari . Also bringing their greetings will be the president of the Società Agraria Reggio Emilia Piero Nasuelli , the Grand Master of the Consortium of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena in Spilamberto Maurizio Fini , the president of the Consortium for the Protection of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Reggio Emilia Dop Giuliano Razzoli and the vice president of the Consortium for the Protection of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Leonardo Giacobazzi .

The alternating interventions will feature the comparison between Italian, Spanish and Chinese vinegars. The Italian ones will be discussed in the reports of the vice-president of the Società Agraria Paolo Giudici on osmolarity as a driving force in the aging of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar and of the Head of Technology Transfer and Business Relations of Mister Smart Innovation Tecnopolo Bologna Cnr, who will express his opinion on the spectroscopic and sensorial determination of the maturation progress in the battery.

Two academics from the University of Cordoba will then bring their experience of Spanish vinegars: Isidoro Garcia , professor of Inorganic Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, and Juan Carlos Garcia Mauricio , professor of Microbiology. To conclude the overview, before the interventions from the public and the conclusions of the president of the Abtm Consortium Enrico Corsini , there will be a speech by the producer Gilberto Barbieri , on the aging of Chinese cereal vinegars and by the professor of Food Science and Technology at the Polytechnic University of Marche Pasquale Massimiliano Falcone , on viscosity as identity and quality of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar Dop. The event will be accompanied by an exhibition of winning products from the International Competition of Cordoba together with some bottles of Batteries of Excellence, plus some examples of Chinese vinegar.