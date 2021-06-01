Fonti Italiane takes over Pejo and Goccia di Carnia

Club Deal Fonti Italiane Srl, vehicle of Orienta Capital Partners, a private equity company specializing in investments in Italian SMEs, has acquired the absolute majority (57.8%) of Cristallina Holding Spa, the Italian producer of mineral waters to which the brands belong Goccia di Carnia and Pejo.

In August 2019, Fonti Italiane had entered with a minority stake in the capital of Cristallina, a holding controlled by Avm Gestioni Sgr with a group of private investors. Today Orienta strengthens its commitment to Cristallina through a new investment, thanks to which it reaches an absolute majority with the aim of giving a further boost to the Group's development plans.

In addition to Italian sources, financial and institutional investors such as Friulia, the Finanziaria of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region, Indigo Capital, Talent Acque, a company controlled by the EuVECA Talent Fund managed by Avm Gestioni Sgr, and Samuele Pontisso have also invested in the operation. CEO of the Cristallina Group.

Cristallina Holding combines two of the main brands of mineral water producers in north-eastern Italy: Goccia di Carnia (bottled in Forni Avoltri, Friuli-Venezia Giulia) and Pejo (bottled in Cogolo di Pejo, Trentino-Alto Adige).

The Group distributes its products - over 210 million bottles per year - through large-scale distribution and the HoReCa channel. By managing the entire production process with two plants, in 2020 the Group generated approximately € 31 million in revenues, with Ebitda of € 8 million.