The Italy of wine toasts the restart

Italia del vino toasts the restart, with the first international fair in attendance, to inaugurate after the Covid emergency, dedicated to Italian producers and exports: the event is Wine Buyers Summit, scheduled in the Republic of San Marino from 7 to June 9. The event is dedicated to professionals only: 98 Italian wineries and buyers from 15 countries are present: United States, Brazil, Sweden, Holland, Bulgaria, China, Germany, Canada, Denmark, Japan, France, Switzerland, Russia, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates. After numerous postponements, the first business-oriented event in attendance starts, with prestigious, selected and profiled exhibitors. The fair will officially open on Monday 7 June at 9.30, with the cutting of the ribbon by the Secretary of State for Tourism of the Republic of San Marino, Federico Pedini Amati.

An opportunity to get in touch with many professionals at once and with the export world, optimizing travel costs and customer research abroad, to know the current trend in the various markets, network, get in touch with others wineries and industry professionals. The structure that will host the event, the Kursaal congress center "will be managed with the utmost care in terms of anti-contagion regulations: spacing of at least 1.8 meters, masks, gloves, disposable material, continuous sanitization and at the end of the day, as well as to the division of exhibitors, who will be spread over the three days: 32 exhibitors on the first day, 33 on the following days", a press release announced.



"This is the first international in attendance; there was something of a national character, such as in Dubai or China, but physically limited to compatriots and, for the most part, with online connections from abroad", explains the organizer Daniele Sandroni. The accessions to the Wine Buyers Summit came from all over Italy: large participation from Veneto, present with almost 30 wineries, and Tuscany (22 exhibitors) together with many producers from Piedmont and over 40 participations in Abruzzo, Lombardy, Friuli, Emilia- Romagna, Sicily, Sardinia, Trentino, Umbria, Marche, Campania, Puglia and the Republic of San Marino.