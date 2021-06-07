Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Vivino: Olivier Grémillon is the new CEO
The former Booking.com and Airbnb executive will lead the marketplace's expansion and growth
Vivino, the largest online wine marketplace, has appointed Olivier Grémillon as the new CEO of the company, effective July 26. Heini Zachariassen, the current CEO and founder of Vivino, will pass the baton to Grémillon, a professional experienced in growing and thriving digital communities. Grémillon has also contributed in the past to the growth of Booking.com and Airbnb. Zachariassen will continue to...
