Carrefour announces end of global partnership with Tesco

Carrefour and Tesco will end their global alliance at the end of the year. The partnership, launched in July 2018, was challenged by the French Antitrust, in particular on the joint purchases of products for its brands. The two large-scale distribution companies "have decided not to extend their alliance beyond the three-year framework agreed in 2018, so it will end on 31 December 2021", announced...