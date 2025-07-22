Eurocommercial Properties sells a megastore in Sweden

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Eurocommercial Properties, a real estate investment company listed on Euronext Milan, has announced the sale of a newly built freestanding megastore located next to its Grand Samarkand shopping center in Växjö, Sweden. The 8,200 sq m building was completed on schedule and has been fully leased to EKO, one of Sweden's leading retailers, under a ten-year lease.Grand Samarkand is located in Växjö's mai...