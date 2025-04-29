Marr/2. Operational activities for new central platform started

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Marr (read EFA News) pursuant to art. 13 of Legislative Decree no. 39/2010, upon reasoned proposal of the supervisory body, has assigned the auditing firm Deloitte & Touche SpA the following tasks: i) to perform the legal audit of the accounts for the financial years included in the nine-year period 2025-2033 and ii) to certify the conformity of the sustainability reporting for the financial years 2025, 2026 and 2027.

The Assembly convened for the Extraordinary part also approved the amendment of articles 9 and 16 of the Articles of Association of Marr SpA as set out in the explanatory report of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of Marr SpA held at the end of today's Shareholders' Meeting appointed, pursuant to art. 21 paragraph 6 of the Articles of Association and with the favorable opinion of the supervisory body, Antonio Tiso as Manager in Charge of preparing the company's accounting documents, assigning him the duties, responsibilities and resources provided for by art. 154-bis of Legislative Decree 24 February 1998 n. 58. Tiso , appointed CFO of Marr on 21 February last and effective 15 March, replaces Pierpaolo Rossi as manager in charge from today.

On 7 April, the operational activities of the new Marr Central Platform in Castelnuovo di Porto (Rome), intended to serve the Central-Southern area, began.

In particular, the first activities transferred to Castelnuovo di Porto from the current Pomezia (Rome) Platform and partly from the Piacenza one, are those of storage services, with also optimization of temporary deposits at external third-party structures, and those of re-distribution of products to the Marr distribution centers in Central-Southern Italy. The implementation of Castelnuovo di Porto, which is expected to be completed by the last quarter of the year, will continue with the redesign and strengthening of the operational activities currently managed by the existing structures in Lazio.

The Castelnuovo di Porto property is a new and efficient rental structure, which with over 30 thousand square meters of covered surface area is today the largest in the Marr distribution network.

The activation of the Central Platform of Castelnuovo di Porto represents a significant advancement in the first phase of the Marr Investment Plan, a phase that began with the construction of the Marr Lombardia distribution center in Bottanuco (Bergamo), which opened in April 2024, and which will be completed, according to schedule, with the construction of the new Marr Puglia distribution center in Monopoli (Bari). The new Marr Puglia structure, with approximately 9 thousand square meters of covered surface area and whose works are progressing according to schedule, will replace the historic branch also located in Monopoli and will be leased.

In recent days, Marr has also published on its website the 2024 Sustainability Report, a document that, in line with that of previous years, illustrates the environmental, social and governance performance of the Marr Group aimed at creating value for all its stakeholders, as well as the elements of the strategy and business model that concern sustainability issues.

