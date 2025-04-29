Marr: Total Consolidated Revenues Rise to Over 2 Billion Euros in 2024

Today, the Shareholders' Meeting of Marr SpA, a leading company in Italy in the marketing and distribution of food and non-food products to the foodservice sector, approved the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The Marr Group closes the 2024 financial year with Total Consolidated Revenues of 2,098.0 million euros, up from 2,085.5 million in 2023. The consolidated Ebitda for the 2024 financial year is equal to 120.2 million euros and in comparison with the 123.1 million of 2023 was influenced by the incidence of logistics costs (in particular transport and goods handling) whose increase was also affected by the reduction in the euro/kg ratio of products sold that affected the first part of the summer period. The consolidated Ebit for the 2024 financial year stands at 80.7 million euros (84.9 million in 2023).

The consolidated Net Result is 42.7 million euros and compared to 47.1 million in 2023, it was affected in the first half of the year by higher net financial charges linked to the dynamics of the cost of money. The Commercial Net Working Capital (Ccn) at 31 December 2024 is equal to 169.2 million euros, down compared to 170.6 million at the end of 2023, with a consequent improvement in the incidence of the Ccn on Total Revenues, which increased by 12.5 million. The net financial debt at 31 December 2024 is 237.9 million euros and compares with 223.4 million in 2023.

Net of the effects of the application of the accounting principle Ifrs 16, the Net Financial Position at the end of the 2024 financial year stands at 170.4 million euros and compared to 141.8 million at 31 December 2023, it is affected by investments of 28.5 million and the distribution of dividends of 39.1 million euros.

Consolidated Net Equity at December 31, 2024 is equal to 345.6 million euros (355.5 million in 2023) and includes a reserve for the purchase of own shares for 25.2 million euros (12.0 million at December 31, 2023) relating to the purchase of 2,141,460 own shares equal to approximately 3.2% of the Share Capital. As of today, the Company holds 2,400,200 own shares corresponding to approximately 3.6% of the Share Capital.

The Parent Company Marr SpA closes the 2024 financial year with Total Revenues of 1,984.4 million euros (1,969.4 million in 2023) and a Net Result of 43.0 million euros (44.9 million in 2023).

Today's Shareholders' Meeting approved the financial statements of Marr SpA as of 31 December 2024 and resolved to distribute a gross dividend of 0.60 euros (0.60 euros in the previous financial year) with ex-dividend date (n. 20) on 19 May 2025, record date on 20 May and payment on 21 May.

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved, pursuant to art. 123 ter paragraph 3 bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, the Company's Remuneration and Compensation Policy as described in the "First Section" and resolved, pursuant to art. 123-ter, paragraph 6 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, in a favorable sense on the "Second Section", relating to the compensation paid in 2024, of the aforementioned Report.

The Shareholders' Meeting revoked, for the unexecuted part, the authorization to purchase, sell and dispose of the Company's own shares granted by resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting dated 19 April 2024 and at the same time approved a new authorization to purchase (up to a maximum number which, taking into account the Marr ordinary shares held from time to time in the Company's portfolio, does not exceed 7.5% of the share capital), sell and dispose of the Company's own shares according to the terms and conditions illustrated in the report available on the Company's website at www.marr.it, governance/shareholders' meetings section.

The authorization to purchase, sell and dispose of own shares is aimed, in the interest of the Company:

a) to carry out, directly or through intermediaries, any investment operations also to contain anomalous movements in prices, to regulate the trend of negotiations and prices and to support the liquidity of the security on the market, so as to promote the regular conduct of negotiations outside of the normal variations linked to the trend of the market, without prejudice in any case to compliance with the provisions in force;

b) to carry out, in accordance with the Company's strategic guidelines, capital transactions or other transactions in relation to which it is necessary or appropriate to proceed with the exchange or transfer of share packages to be carried out by means of a swap, contribution or other act of disposal.

As of today, the Company holds 2,400,200 treasury shares corresponding to approximately 3.6% of the Share Capital.

