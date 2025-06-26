European Marketing Distribution: Maniele Tasca became President again

Stephanie Lotter joins board of directors of consumer goods powerhouse.

Maniele Tasca , member of the Board of Directors of Esd Italia and CEO of the Selex Group, has been appointed new Chairman of the Board of Directors of European Marketing Distribution (Emd), the most important European powerhouse for the consumer goods industry. The 56-year-old Italian executive takes over from Johan Neuman , who has held the position of Chairman of the international commercial alliance for the past four years. His successor, Tasca, was elected during the shareholders' meeting of Emd in Amsterdam.

Born in 1968, Tasca is widely considered the driving force behind Esd Italia, founded in 2001 as a purchasing and marketing alliance. The group now includes retailers Selex, Acqua e Sapone, Agorà and Aspiag, which play a significant role in Italy with 5,990 points of sale and a market share of 24.6%.

The newly elected EMD President expressed his sincere thanks on behalf of all EMD members to his predecessor Neuman , Director of Dagab in Sweden, for his outstanding leadership over the past four years. During Johann Neuman 's presidency, EMD has developed successfully. The newly elected EMD President then outlined the challenges the organization will face in the coming years: "Our platform will continue to offer suppliers and industry partners first-class opportunities to continuously expand their business with all our strong EMD members. The growing number of supplier partners demonstrates the interest in our business model."

Maniele Tasca had already held the position of president of the EMD from mid-2017 to summer 2021.

At the meeting, Globus top manager Stephanie Lotter was appointed to the EMD Executive Board. Lotter received broad approval from the EMD delegates, securing her position as a key member of the EMD Executive Board. Since March 2022, Lotter has held a senior position at EMD member Globus Markthallen Holding, where she serves as Managing Director for Purchasing, Assortment Management, Marketing and Private Label.

In addition to Stephanie Lotter , Franz-Friedrich Müller (Markant), José Maria Rodriguez (Euromadi Iberica), Boudewijn van den Brand and Johan Neuman (Dagab) have been confirmed as members of the Board of Directors of Emd for the next two years.