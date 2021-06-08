The agri-food sector restarts from Cibus 2021

Cibus 2021 is the first major Italian B2B international fair to reopen in attendance, in Parma from 31 to 3 September. For the Italian food and beverage Cibus represents a pass for the restart and for export. The confirmation came yesterday morning from the press conference organized in Rome at the headquarters of the Ice Agency, opened by the intervention of the Foreign Minister, Hon. Luigi Di Maio. The press conference was attended by Carlo Ferro, President of the ICE Agency, Ivano Vacondio, President of Federalimentare, Gino Gandolfi, President of Fiere di Parma. It is also connected in streaming to the CEO of Fiere di Parma, Antonio Cellie.

Luigi Di Maio explained that “The agri-food sector is the emblem of Made in Italy all over the world. We can promote it thanks to trade fairs, which are a showcase for exports and a generator of economic growth. The entire Italian trade fair system has shown resilience and maturity. Now we can finally say that on 15th the fairs in presence will reopen, it is a goal we have been working on for months. The first trade fair of international significance in the sector to return to attend will be CIBUS 2021, which therefore marks the real restart of our country, as the flagship of the best Made in Italy".

"I want to think of Cibus as the symbolic moment of the recovery of the Italian food industry", said Ivano Vacondio, President of Federalimentare. "After having ensured supplies to the markets in a very difficult year like 2020, the first part of 2021 does not show great signs of recovery. The end of the summer, however, should mark a turning point. With the recovery of Horeca and the return to full capacity of exports, I believe that the food industry will be able to bring back the numbers of 2021 at least to those recorded in 2019 in the second half of the year, hoping to surpass them. To seal these wishes, Cibus will be an opportunity to send out a strong signal: Made in Italy returns to the center and is ready to enter foreign markets to resume the export highway faster than before".

An evaluation shared by Antonio Cellie, who declared: “Making Cibus in was a challenge, but also a duty. We use our international reputation, built in 40 years together with Federalimentare. We will be the first in the European trade fair scenario to offer, together with the Italian government, a competitive advantage to our exhibitors and therefore to Made in Italy food".

According to Cellie "the companies exhibiting at Cibus that have renewed their membership are about 2000, reassured by the success of the vaccination campaign and comforted by the sanitation and distancing measures that will be adopted by Fiere di Parma in its exhibition area, which have already been successfully tested at the Cibus Forum in September 2020. In terms of visitors, we estimate a decrease of around 25-30%, we aim for 42-45,000 presences".

All product categories will be on display at Cibus 2021: from cured meats to cheeses, from pasta to tomatoes, from oil to baked goods, from beverages to grocery, from frozen foods to local products, and more. A new area dedicated to the Horeca channel (restaurants, bars and similar) will also be added, called “Ho.Re.Ca.The HUB”, in collaboration with Dolcitalia. Other dedicated areas include that of the new Unionbirrai and Birra Nostra space dedicated to craft beers and that of Bellavita Expo, the B2B event that has been organizing promotional events for Italian Food & Beverage in foreign capitals for years.

At Cibus 2021 there will be Italian and European retail buyers, and large representatives of commercial operators from the USA, Latin America, Asia, thanks also to the ICE Agenzia incoming program. "The return of Cibus in attendance, after the cancellation of the 2020 edition, is a very important milestone and testifies to the courage of the organizers, the tenacity of the companies and, let me say, the support of the country system", said Carlo Ferro , President of ICE Agency. "At the moment we already have the confirmation of about 200 buyers", he concluded.