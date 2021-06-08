Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Heineken interested in South African Distell
Group active in the production of beer, fine wines and spirits; billionaire operation
The Dutch multinational Heineken, considered the second largest beer producer in the world, is interested in acquiring the South African group Distell, specialized in the production of beer and spirits. The economic offer of the Dutch giant to acquire the South African group should be higher than Distell's current market value of over 1.8 billion euros.Distell, which produces several brands of...
