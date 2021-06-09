It does not receive public funding
Cirfood lancia Qubì

Un nuovo format kitchenless per la pausa pranzo

Il nuovo concept che completa l’offerta di ristorazione aziendale di Cirfood, adattandosi alle esigenze dei dipendenti e agli spazi delle imprese.

