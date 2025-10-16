Italpizza aims for international leadership

The group will close 2025 with a turnover of over 440 million euros.

Italpizza is Italy's leading producer and marketer of frozen pizzas and aims to become the leading brand in its category not only in Italy but also internationally. Andrea Bondioli , CEO and General Manager of the Italpizza Group, explains the company's strategies in this exclusive interview with EFA News.

You recently received a Sace-guaranteed loan for your international expansion. Can you tell us more about your future openings?

Our latest acquisition, dedicated exclusively to private label production, the Caudry plant in Northern France, is quite recent: the purchase was finalized in 2024 and the plant officially opened at the beginning of this year. This acquisition will allow us to increase our production capacity by approximately 100 million pizzas per year over time, as well as representing a strategic logistics hub for reaching Northern European markets more efficiently. We have a four - year investment plan (2024-2028) to cover the modernization work necessary to effectively integrate the plant within the industrial group. France is a historic market for the company, where solid commercial relationships have been built over time, leading to widespread distribution, and where we intend to continue investing not only in private label but also in terms of the brand.

Your international presence is significant; you export to over 50 countries. Are you planning to expand into other countries where you don't yet have a presence?

We are an industrial group with a strong export focus. Today , between PL and branded production, exports account for approximately 60% of our turnover. We are currently focused on consolidating existing markets and developing international markets where we are not yet present. Our goal is to become the leading brand in our category internationally as well: in Italy, we have held this title since 2023. It is certainly an ambitious goal, but we have an increasingly clear and defined strategic and management vision for the company. At the end of September, president and founder Cristian Pederzini regained complete control of the Italpizza Group, which is now 100% Italian again (see EFA News article ). With this transaction, we expect to further accelerate the company 's growth, fostering flexibility with increasingly cohesive, solid, and dynamic governance.

You have a production capacity of over 460 million pizzas per year. Do you plan to increase this capacity in the current financial year?

In terms of production capacity growth, we have set a longer-term horizon: we aim to increase our volumes to 575 million units per year by 2028. This is a result we expect to achieve also thanks to the significant bilateral financing you mentioned at the beginning, finalized with UniCredit, Banco BPM, Bper and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and supported by a SACE guarantee.

What will be the drivers of this development?

We aim to improve and enhance the efficiency and production capacity of our three Italian production sites, Modena, Castelbelforte, and Mortara. These investments are certainly driven by the implementation of our commercial strategy: by further increasing production capacity, we will be able to meet market demands more quickly, while also adapting to increasingly advanced technological standards. We always place great emphasis on research and development, which is essential both for the development of our own branded products and for continuing to meet the needs of our long-standing retail partners. Last but not least, thanks to this investment, we will proceed with the construction of a logistics hub, essential for optimizing the distribution of our products nationally and internationally.

How's the financial year going? How do you plan to close the year? How did the first half of the year go?

We are extremely satisfied with our financial performance; we expect to close 2025 with a turnover exceeding €440 million. The first half of the year confirms our forecast: turnover as of June 30th stands at €215 million.