Smeg, with Porsche, turbocharges its appliances

In a stunning celebration of heritage, innovation, and design excellence, Porsche and Smeg present a groundbreaking collaboration that redefines the intersection of automotive prestige and contemporary home lifestyle. Two icons of performance, style, and innovation come together in a collection of appliances designed to appeal to design lovers and automotive enthusiasts alike. The collection includes a limited edition featuring the iconic FAB28 refrigerator and an automatic coffee machine with a built-in grinder, and another special edition in two colors that includes a blender, kettle, and toaster in addition to the refrigerator.

United by a passion for timeless design, technical mastery, and uncompromising quality, Porsche and Smeg have created a unique capsule collection that transcends the ordinary and blends the adrenaline of racing with the elegance of contemporary living.

"At the heart of this collaboration is a shared philosophy: to create objects that are not only functional, but also capable of arousing emotion," says Stefan Büscher , CEO of Porsche Lifestyle Group. "Porsche, with its legacy of engineering excellence and success in motorsport, and Smeg, renowned for its iconic appliances and Italian flair for design, have come together to create a collection as bold as it is captivating."

"At Smeg, we believe in creating products that convey joy through design and performance," says Vittorio Bertazzoni , president of Smeg. "Collaborating with Porsche has allowed us to push the boundaries of what a kitchen appliance can represent. This collection is a tribute to craftsmanship, our history, and the beauty of everyday gestures."

The Porsche x Smeg collaboration takes shape in a limited edition inspired by the legendary Porsche 917 KH in its iconic Salzburg livery, the car that gave Porsche its first overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1970. This exclusive series features a boldly designed red refrigerator and a matching automatic coffee machine, each produced in a limited run of 1,970 numbered pieces. These objects go beyond mere functionality: they are true style statements, steeped in motorsport heritage and designed for those who appreciate the exceptional.

The collaboration expands with two additional exclusive lines, offered in Carrara White and Shade Green, distinctive colors of the Porsche world, reinterpreted through the sensibility of Italian design.

Each range includes a curated selection of Smeg’s most iconic appliances, such as the FAB28 refrigerator, toaster, kettle and blender, all enhanced by signature Porsche design elements: matt black finishes, subtle decorative stripes and clean, elegantly sculpted silhouettes.

In detail, the Porsche x Smeg collection includes these products:

FAB28 Refrigerator | 917 SALZBURG

BCC12 automatic coffee machine | 917 SALZBURG RED

FAB 28 Refrigerator | CARRARA WHITE AND SHADE GREEN

Toaster TSF01 | CARRARA WHITE AND SHADE GREEN

KLF03 Kettle | CARRARA WHITE AND SHADE GREEN

BLF03 Blender | CARRARA WHITE AND SHADE GREEN