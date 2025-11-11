Ingredients: Nexture Acquires Frulact

Nexture, a global integrated group headquartered in Italy specializing in the development of high-quality food ingredients and value-added solutions, owned by an investment firm affiliated with Investindustrial VII, has signed an agreement with Ardian to acquire Frulact brand, a manufacturer of fruit-based value-added ingredients, liquid flavors, and plant-based ingredients for a variety of applications, including yogurt, ice cream, desserts, and beverages.

Ardian, a world-leading private equity, acquired Frulact in May 2020. Under Ardian’s ownership, the Group has expanded significantly through a combination of organic and inorganic growth, becoming the top 3 player in the Food System solutions market with a transatlantic presence. During this period, Frulact has completed two acquisitions in Europe and North America, and expanded its manufacturing footprint in both regions, including the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art facility in the US. This enabled the Company to multiply by approximately 2.5x its revenues.

The synergistic acquisition by Nexture - the financial details of which were not disclosed - "is in line with Nexture's ambition to grow in the value-added ingredients segment and further expands its global presence in fruit-based preparations, a strategic area in which Nexture has two active plants in Pedrengo (Italy) and Goes (Netherlands) and a wealth of expertise built up since the 1960s," as explained in a press release.

The acquisition of Frulact marks a new milestone in Nexture's acquisition-led growth strategy – a program developed with the operational support of Investindustrial's Value-Creation Advisory Team.

Since Investindustrial's acquisition, when the company included only CSM Ingredients and generated €517 million in revenue, Nexture has evolved into a global player in the high-value ingredients sector, with estimated revenues of approximately €1.1 billion after the acquisition of Frulact.

The group's industrial presence has grown from 8 to 24 plants worldwide, including 2 in North America, 4 in Africa, 1 in Asia, and the remaining 17 spread across 8 European countries. At the same time, research and development centers have increased from 8 to 20, while staff numbers have grown from 1,400 to 2,700.

Headquartered in Porto, Portugal, Frulact employs over 850 people, operates 11 factories and 9 R&D centers in Europe (Portugal, France, Switzerland and Germany), North America (Canada and the United States) and Africa (Morocco and South Africa), selling its products in over 50 countries and generating revenues of approximately €265 million in the 12-month period ending September 30, 2025.