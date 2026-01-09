Merlo America: Rick Fernandez is the new Product Manager

Merlo America has announced the appointment of Rick Fernandez as Product Manager, bringing more than twenty years of experience in manufacturing, operations, product development, and customer support to the telehandler company.

Fernandez joins Merlo America after a long career with some of the industry's most recognized brands, including Ford Motor Company, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklifts, and Hangcha Forklifts. His experience spans every aspect of the product lifecycle, including production oversight, quality control, product management, and marketing.

Fernandez 's hiring comes amidst a period of strong growth and momentum for Merlo, which continues to expand its presence in the American market. Known globally for its innovative, high-performance telehandlers, the company aims to increase its visibility and market share in key sectors such as construction, agriculture, and forestry.

" Fernandez 's experience in all phases of product development, from production to market launch, makes him the ideal choice for Merlo's mission: combining European engineering excellence with a deep understanding of the American customer," a company statement reads. Looking to the future, Fernandez is focused on expanding Merlo America's customer engagement efforts and strengthening feedback loops between field, engineering, and sales teams. "For me, the most important thing is listening to our dealers, our customers, and the market. I want Merlo America to be a name that customers in the United States associate with quality, reliability, performance, and innovation," states the Product Manager.

Merlo SpA is an Italian company, based in San Defendente di Cervasca (CN), active in the design, production and marketing of fixed and rotating telescopic handlers, self-loading concrete mixers, forestry tractors and tracked vehicles for construction, agriculture, industry and greenery maintenance.

The first company in Europe to industrialize the telescopic handler, the Merlo Group comprises multiple specialized divisions, eight subsidiaries worldwide, and a network of over 600 dealers. The Italian market, which grew by 4%, remains a key focus for the company: in 2025, Merlo sold 1,300 telescopic handlers and approximately 600 waste collection vehicles nationwide. The past year also saw the consolidation of investments begun in 2024 with the establishment of Merlo US, which currently employs 30 people.

Finally, in 2025, the Group further strengthened its international presence through: the acquisition of 100% of the shares of the German subsidiary, Merlo Deutschland GmbH (Bremen, over 50 employees); the establishment of a new subsidiary in Ireland for more direct market coverage; and the strengthening of the Australian subsidiary, which will also serve the New Zealand market.