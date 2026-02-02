It does not receive public funding
Sacco System goes shopping in Latin America

Acquired assets in Uruguay and Brazil, the group looks to dairy opportunities

Sacco System is accelerating its international expansion and targeting South America. The biotech group based in Cadorago (CO), specializing in the production of microbial cultures and probiotics for the food, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and agro-veterinary sectors, has acquired the Uruguayan company BioInsumos and fully integrated Sacco Brasil, its commercial division already operating in the country....

