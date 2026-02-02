Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Sacco System goes shopping in Latin America
Acquired assets in Uruguay and Brazil, the group looks to dairy opportunities
Sacco System is accelerating its international expansion and targeting South America. The biotech group based in Cadorago (CO), specializing in the production of microbial cultures and probiotics for the food, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and agro-veterinary sectors, has acquired the Uruguayan company BioInsumos and fully integrated Sacco Brasil, its commercial division already operating in the country....
EFA News - European Food Agency
