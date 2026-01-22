Euricom acquires French company Ebly

Euricom, a leading global rice producer, announced today that it has entered into binding agreements to acquire 100% of the shares of Ebly SAS, the joint venture owned by Mars and Axéréal Participations, including the Ebly brand and the production facility in Châteaudun, in the Loire region. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition consolidates Euricom's position in the European rice and cereals sector, reaffirming its role as a partner to leading private label and B2B operators.

Ebly, which has the largest microwaveable ready-meal production facility in the European Union, with a production capacity exceeding 100 million units per year, is poised to capture future growth in the ready-to-eat rice and other microwaveable grains market. Ebly pioneered the pre-cooked wheat-based product category and with this acquisition, it complements Euricom's existing wheat-based product portfolio, including dry pasta, flour, and semolina. The Ebly brand also complements Euricom's portfolio of leading brands in their respective categories, such as Curtiriso and Riso Flora in Italy and Sonko in Poland. As part of the transaction, Mars will continue to market Ebly products to current customers at least until the end of 2026.

As explained by Bruno Sempio (photo), president of Euricom, the goal is "to further develop the microwaveable ready meals sector and provide a complete product offering to our customers throughout Europe, while building valuable partnerships with Mars and Axéréal."

The transaction remains subject solely to the consultation process with Ebly Sas's trade union representatives. In accordance with applicable regulations and the culture of social dialogue, Ebly Sas's management will initiate the information and consultation process with the trade union representatives, a prerequisite for any final decision on the transaction. No final decision will be made until this consultation phase is completed. Subject to this process, the transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of April 2026.