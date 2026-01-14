It does not receive public funding
De Wave goes shopping in France

The Genoese naval furniture company has acquired DL Services, which specializes in kitchens

De Wave Group, a global contractor based in Genoa and a leader in the marine furnishings sector for cruise ships and pleasure boats, has announced the acquisition of DL Services, a French company with offices in Nantes and Miami. The company, specializing in the design of industrial galleys and the supply of technical components and spare parts for onboard vessels, offers mapping and predictive maintenance...

