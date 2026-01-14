De Wave goes shopping in France

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

De Wave Group, a global contractor based in Genoa and a leader in the marine furnishings sector for cruise ships and pleasure boats, has announced the acquisition of DL Services, a French company with offices in Nantes and Miami. The company, specializing in the design of industrial galleys and the supply of technical components and spare parts for onboard vessels, offers mapping and predictive maintenance...