Italian flour exports boom

In 2025, the volume of Italian exports of soft wheat flour and durum wheat semolina amounted to approximately 362,000 tonnes and 142,000 tonnes, respectively, with an increase of 10.1 percentage points for soft wheat flour and 7.7 percentage points for durum wheat semolina compared to 2024.

This is highlighted by Italmopa – Association of Industrial Millers of Italy, a member of FederPrima and Confindustria, which exclusively represents the Italian milling industry, commenting on the data on foreign trade in 2025 released by Istat.

"The new increase in our overall export volumes of flour products confirms, once again, both the extraordinary quality and great versatility of the flours and semolina produced by the Italian milling industry, as well as the determination and tenacity of our companies in developing their presence on foreign markets," emphasizes Vincenzo Martinelli, President of Italmopa.

"Our flours and semolina are products of absolute excellence, the cornerstone of the 'Made in Italy' food industry. They are obtained thanks to the unparalleled skill of Italian millers in selecting, blending, and processing the finest grains, regardless of their origin, to obtain flours that fully meet the diverse needs of the market and the increasingly discerning demands of consumers."

France, the United States, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom continued to be the main destination countries for our soft wheat flour exports in 2025, while for durum wheat semolina, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, and Belgium remained our main outlet markets, accounting for almost half of our global export volume.