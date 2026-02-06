Ferrero celebrates 80 years with record results

The Ferrero Group, through its holding company Ferrero International SA, has approved the consolidated financial statements for the 2024/2025 financial year, which ended on August 31, 2025. The Group closed the financial year with consolidated revenues of €19.3 billion, up 4.6% compared to the previous year, "a testament to the success of the long-term strategic vision outlined by Executive Chairman Giovanni Ferrero and implemented by CEO Lapo Civiletti, " a group press release states.

Ferrero maintained its global presence, with 36 production plants, and ended the financial year with a global workforce of 48,697.

Daniel Martinez Carretero , Chief Financial Officer of the Ferrero Group, said: “As we celebrate our 80th anniversary, Ferrero continues to bring joy to people around the world through our beloved products and brands and thanks to the commitment of all our colleagues. Our growth strategy, based on portfolio innovation and expansion into new categories and markets, continues to deliver positive results. The increase in capital investments made in 2024/2025 and our recent acquisitions reflect our confidence in the future and our ability to invest for the long term. We are further strengthening our ability to innovate and satisfy local markets.”

The group continues to grow internationally. In North America, it announced the expansion of its Brantford, Ontario, plant, which will create 500 jobs and take Nutella Biscuits production outside of Europe for the first time. The group also inaugurated a new Kinder Bueno production plant in Bloomington, Illinois, creating 200 new jobs. And in Europe, the group further expanded its production capacity at the Villers-Écalles plant in northern France, the largest Nutella production site in the world, to meet future demand.

Additionally, during the year the Company announced the acquisition of W.K. Kellogg Co., including the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of W.K. Kellogg Co.'s iconic breakfast cereal portfolio in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

In terms of products, Ferrero continued to develop its portfolio through targeted category expansion and strategic brand innovation. These developments included the launch of Nutella Plant-based and the expansion of Nutella into new categories with a range of frozen baked goods, including Nutella Crepes and Nutella Donuts. The expansion of three locally popular North American brands into the ice cream segment: Butterfinger, BabyRuth, and 100 Grand was also significant. The launch of Tic Tac Two, a new sugar-free, dual-flavor line, and the expansion into the high-protein snack segment with the acquisition of Power Crunch, a leading US brand in the protein bar sector, were also significant.