Cultivated meat: flop in Switzerland

Even in Switzerland, the great enthusiasm for synthetic meat (and meat substitutes more generally) is already waning. This is denounced by Marco Tschanz , director of Bell Food Group Switzerland, who reports that the sector is now growing at only 0-1% per year.

According to Ticino News, citing an interview with Tschanz himself, the lack of success of "novel foods" is due to the fact that they are niche products "especially because of their flavor, which is not comparable to that of meat." Furthermore, they are "highly processed products with numerous additives."

The observed market evolution is unlikely to significantly alter the strategies of Bell, Switzerland's largest meat industry, which will continue to focus on traditional meat (consumption of which remains stable), without, for the time being, retreating from the production of lab-grown meat.

In 2018, Bell acquired a stake in the Dutch startup Mosa Meat. "If a technique is developed that allows us to produce meat without slaughtering or cutting up an animal, we have to be there," Tschanz emphasizes, noting that in the European Union market, the authorization process is "very expensive and highly regulated," so assessing whether the product truly has a future "will take at least another five years."