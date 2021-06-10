At Macfrut 2021: Italian Berry Day

The universe of small fruits makes a stop in Macfrut (7-9 September in Rimini). Appointment with Italian Berry Day, great news of the 2021 edition of the international fruit and vegetable fair, scheduled for Wednesday 8 September. Promoted by Ncx Drahorad and ItalianBerry.it in collaboration with Cesena Fiera, Italian Berry Day proposes an international conference in the presence of the main opinion leaders in the sector, to which is added a thematic exhibition area in the central entrance of the kermesse (South Hall ).

The conference will be open to the experiences of the entire supply chain, with contributions from the main world production and marketing areas, a meeting platform between nurserymen, producers, packers and large retailers. A market, that of soft fruits, in exponential growth in Europe, so much to double the turnover in a decade, reaching around 2 billion euros. In Italy, the growth in volume in the last year has been estimated at between 15-20%.

"We are proud that the main Italian fruit and vegetable event gives Italian blueberries, blackberries and raspberries the opportunity to present themselves", said Thomas Drahorad, president of NCX Drahorad, "and Italian Berry Day aims to be an international showcase at the service of the supply chain. Italy, with the fast growing consumption of small fruits, is also a particularly interesting market for international producers, who validly complement the seasonality and availability of the product of Italian origin”.

"Macfrut once again confirms itself as a content fair, with specific focus on the main trends in the fruit and vegetable sector", explains Renzo Piraccini, president of Macfrut. "For some time now, small fruits have been at the center of renewed interest from consumers worldwide thanks to notable product benefits combined with ease of consumption. The margins for growth are wide, as are the critical issues, all aspects that will be addressed in this important event scheduled for 8 September".