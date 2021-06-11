International Olive Council: 113th Session set

The discussion table will be entirely online and with simultaneous translation, and will be preceded by the 56th meeting of the Advisory Committee, which will take place on 22 June

The countdown to the next Session of the members of the International Olive Council (Coi) has begun. The 113th Session will take place on Monday 28 and Wednesday 30 June 2021, entirely online. Despite the pandemic, the executive secretariat was able to carry out its institutional and operational activities without interruption, and will continue as planned when things return to normal, the Council writes yesterday in a note.

Like last year, the Session will be limited to the meeting of the Administrative and Financial Affairs Commission and the Plenary Session. An interruption of the work on 29 June will allow the executive secretariat to make any changes suggested by the members of the Board to the various unit reports. Discussions between delegations will take place online and the executive secretariat will manage the international platform for simultaneous translation from the headquarters building in Madrid.

The session will be preceded by the 56th meeting of the Advisory Committee, which will virtually take place from the headquarters of the IOC on 22 June. News and updates from the 113th Session and 56th Advisory Committee will be shared through our website and July newsletter.

The Coi is the only international organization in the world dedicated to olive oil and table olives. It has its headquarters in Madrid, where it was created in 1959 under the auspices of the United Nations.