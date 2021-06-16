Esselunga: CEO Sami Kahale leaves

"The more you know her, the more you fall in love", says the claim of the Esselunga commercial, but the falling in love between the CEO Sami Kahale and the group lasted only three years: as anticipated by Corriere della Sera, the Italian chain founded by Bernardo Caprotti has dissolved ("consensually", it is specified) the relationship with the current CEO, and has entrusted Marina Caprotti with the operational leadership of the group. The second bed daughter of the late patron, 43, had already been appointed by the board of directors in June 2020 as executive president of the Group.

Esselunga Spa is an Italian company operating in large-scale distribution in northern and central Italy with supermarkets and superstores. Founded in 1957 by Bernardo Caprotti, in 2020 it generated revenues of 8.1 billion euros.