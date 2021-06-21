Sol d'oro: the challenge of quality on the edge of evoo oil is underway

Champions from the Mediterranean are competing, with Chile as special guests, for the most selective sector competition in the world and the only one in blind tasting with individual tasting booths

The samples of extra virgin olive oil (Extra virgin olive oil) come from all over the world, competing in the nineteenth edition of the international Sol d'Oro competition (see EFA News), organized and promoted by Veronafiere-Sol & Agrifood and scheduled in Verona until June 21st. A special edition, which sees the production of quality extra virgin olive oil from the Mediterranean and South America compete together, given the impossibility due to the pandemic to organize the Southern Hemisphere edition, initially scheduled for 2021 in Argentina and postponed to 2022.



Verona, and Veronafiere therefore, are once again at the center of the international attention of the protagonists of the sector, giving even greater value to an overall organizational commitment that unites Sol d'Oro with the "Evoo Days", a forum for in-depth analysis on issues relating to olive growing , elaiotecnica e marketing (Verona, 5-6 July 2021) and Sol & Agrifood, the exhibition of agri-food excellence, which returns with a Special Edition on 17-19 October.



"Veronafiere starts again - observes its vice president Matteo Gelmetti -, after a year and a half of pandemic, with this international initiative dedicated to quality oil which is one of the events organized in the agri-food sector". Six days of commitment for the fourteen jurors, professional tasters, invited to be part of the tasting panel, who were entrusted with the task of evaluating the oils in the competition in compliance with the strict rules that have always characterized the Italian competition: anonymization of the samples in competition (blind tasting) and individual tasting booths. These are the members of the Panel of the Sol d'Oro North-South Hemisphere 2021: Marino Giorgetti (Panel Leader), Milena Bucar Miklavcic (Slovenia), Luigi Centauri (Italy), Fabienne Codaccioni Roux (France), Simone De Nicola (Italy), Yara El Ghalayini (Jordan), Giuseppe Giordano (Italy), Fernando Martínez Román (Spain), Fiammetta Nizzi Grifi (Italy), Carlotta Pasetto (Italy), Francisco Pavão (Portugal), Giulio Scatolini (Italy), Cristina Stribacu (Greece) and Annalisa Valetti (Italy).



I "This is a truly special edition of Sol d'Oro, because it falls in a different period from the traditional one for the Northern Hemisphere - explains Marino Giorgetti, the panel leader since its first edition -. We wanted to give continuity in the competition, which did not even skip the 2020 edition since it was held in February, before the start of the pandemic" .



The oils in competition. 225 samples of extra virgin olive oil entered the competition, coming from seven countries of the Mediterranean and South America: Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal, Croatia, Tunisia and Chile. Before the commission took office, the organizational secretariat under the control of a notary has provided for the anonymization of the samples in competition, which are now subjected to the tasting of the Panel, marked only by an alphanumeric code, whose association with the manufacturer will be revealed exclusively by the same notary at the end of the tastings. Four categories in the competition: Extra virgin olive oil, Monovarietal, Organic and Absolute Beginners for productions under 15 quintals.



The announcement of the winners will be made by Giorgetti at the end of the final tasting sessions, on 21 June. The preview tasting of the winning oils is held during the Evoo Days and is reserved for the press and Forum participants. The awards ceremony with the delivery of the Sol d'Oro, Argento and Bronzo awards will take place during the Sol & Agrifood Special edition, Monday 18 October.