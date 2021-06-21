Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Pilgrim's Pride acquires Kerry's Meats and Meals division
The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2021
Pilgrim's Pride has reached an agreement with the Kerry Group to purchase its Consumer Foods meat and meal business in the UK and Ireland. The agreement was announced on June 17, with the aim of making Pilgrim "a leading food company, with significant added value on protein products and an integrated prepared food business anchored by a strong brand portfolio", said a press release of the company.Fabio...
EFA News - European Food Agency