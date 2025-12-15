BF International acquires F.lli Martini

With this operation, BF is on its way to overseeing all the meat production chains.

BF International Best Fields Best Food, a subsidiary of BF (the holding company of Bonifiche Ferraresi), has signed an investment agreement for the purchase of the entire share capital of F.lli Martini & CSpA from Trust Girasole, Filippo Martini, Annalisa Martini and Carla Martini by a newly formed company (Holdco).

F.lli Martini (Martini Alimentare) is the holding company of an Italian industrial group with over 100 years of history, operating in the three business areas of animal feed, livestock, and food. In 2024, it achieved a consolidated production value of approximately 1.2 billion euros and a consolidated EBITDA of approximately 72 million.

The group, based in Longiano (Forlì/Cesena) and Ravenna, is one of the largest Italian operators in the poultry and pork sectors, controlling the entire production chain.

BFI and some of the sellers will provide Holdco, the new company, with the resources necessary for the acquisition, which is expected to be completed at a purchase price of €220 million. Specifically, the official press release explains, "the reinvesting shareholders are expected to reinvest part of the purchase price received in Holdco, amounting to €20 million, to hold a stake of approximately 15% of the company's share capital."

The agreement provides for Antonio Montanari and Filippo Martini to retain senior roles within the Martini Group to ensure management continuity. "The transaction is expected to be completed by May 2026," the press release states.

The transaction, the statement adds, is part of the BF Group's growth and vertical integration strategy, aiming to develop sustainable, traceable, and high-value production models that can contribute to food security, including internationally.

“The BF Group intends to oversee the animal protein supply chain, considering it a strategic asset for the growth of the economic and social value of the production contexts it is interested in,” explains Federico Vecchioni , executive chairman of BF and CEO of BF International.

The Martini Group, which with Martini Alimentare is a national leader in the meat sector, was founded in 1918 when Enrico Martini founded a grain trading company, which later evolved into a producer of optimized feed. The group specializes in pig, rabbit, and chicken farming and meat processing, and has grown to become a large enterprise that today boasts ten production facilities throughout Italy, more than 2,000 people, including direct and indirect employees, over 470,000 tons of finished product, and five meat processing stages.